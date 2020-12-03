Lyon County commissioners approved three separate elevator inspection contracts with Topeka-based Interstate Elevator Inc. during a brief action session Thursday morning.
“It’s the same [contracts] we’ve had for years and years,” County Facilities Manager Mark McKenna said. “We renew in two year increments, and these guys have always done a good job. Our current agreement expires on Dec. 31.”
The contracts will cover the Lyon County Courthouse, Courthouse Annex and Sheriff’s Office/Detention Center with costs expected to total approximately $24,500 (up about $200 from last renewal). Like with past agreements, terms will run for two years.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Held five executive sessions over legal, non-elected personnel matters, data exchange and contract exchange
^ Appointed Aaron Armitage to the Lyon County Fair Board for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2022
^ Appointed Jason Birk, Larry Browning, Aaron Conrade, Ken Duft, Gene Jackson, Larry Milroy, Mary Ann Newton, Brodie Peak and Chris Phillips to the Lyon County Fair Board for terms to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
