Emporia High School will offer students a chance to recover credit for courses they failed. The opportunity is open to students in grades 10 - 12.
According to an email that went out to the EHS community, students who scored between a 40% - 59% in their final grades during the 2020-21 school year and the first trimester of the 2021-22 school year can opt into the credit recovery for some core courses. Current ninth grade students are not eligible at this time.
"Students will be allowed to recover these credits in English, science, math, social studies, or communication arts through the Odysseyware online program," said principal Dathan Fischer in an email. "Once students satisfactorily complete the credit recovery course, they will receive a D- for their specific course or courses on their transcript. This recovery opportunity will be offered in two different sessions this upcoming spring."
Session No. 1 runs from Feb. 7 - March 11.
Session No. 2 runs from March 28 - April 29.
"When credit recovery is used with students, the students are assigned a pre-test at the beginning of each unit to determine if they are already competent in concepts addressed in the unit," Fischer said. "If the student achieves a score at or above the predetermined pass threshold, the program automatically skips the rest of the unit and the student takes the pretest for the following unit. If not, the system assigns lessons within the unit to the student.
"Courses used in Odysseyware are aligned/mapped to match face to face EHS courses. This approach with credit recovery can give students the ability to earn credits for failed or incomplete courses without having to repeat the entire course, enabling them to complete the work at their own pace and focus on just the concepts they have not yet mastered. Teachers will monitor the progress of students, intervene with them if they aren’t able to understand or pass a lesson assignment, and monitor student quizzes and tests. Intervention will occur if students need assistance with their assigned lesson."
Courses that students might be eligible for are:
- English
- Science
- Social Studies
- Math
- Fr. English A
- Fr. English B
- Soph. English A
- Soph. English B
- Jr. English A
- Jr. English B
- Sr. English A
- Sr. English B Communication Arts
- Physical Science A
- Physical Science B
- Biology A
- Biology B
- United States History I
- United States History II
- World History I
- World History II
- Government
- Algebra 1 A
- Algebra 1 B
- Geometry A
- Geometry B
- Algebra 2 A
- Algebra 2 B
- Alg. 1 Essentials A
- Alg. 1 Essentials B
- Geo Essentials A
- Geo Essentials B
- Alg. 2 Essentials A
- Alg. 2 Essentials B
Students will be assigned one class at a time and will have it show up on their schedule as a zero block class. Students will need to complete the course on their own time but all tests and quizzes will need to be taken onsite with the instructor at a predetermined time set by the instructor.
"Most often, this time would be before school begins or after school is dismissed," Fischer said. "Students who are eligible and want to take a credit recovery course will need to set up a time to meet with their counselor and get signed up."
The deadline to signup for the first session is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The deadline to sign up for the second session is 3 p.m. March 11.
Questions about the program should be directed to the student's school counselor.
"Taking advantage of this rare opportunity is something we hope you consider and can help get you back on track with graduation credits," Fischer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.