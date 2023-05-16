Newman Regional Health Medical Partners announced Tuesday an expansion of its hours of operation for Express Care services.
Beginning June 1, Express Care will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday - Sunday.
"We hope you will find these hours to be more convenient," NRH director of business development Steven Bazan said in a written release. "As always, you can visit Express Care without an appointment. We recently added the ability to make an appointment using our Patient & Consumer Health Portal and soon you will be able to see the current wait time."
“Express Care is not intended as a replacement for your primary care provider, but if you need a same-day appointment and have a non-emergent illness or injury, then Express Care may be the right place to seek treatment,” explained Lynn Doeden, Clinic Administrator.
Express Care is located adjacent to the Newman Regional Health Emergency Room at 1201 W. 12th Ave.
