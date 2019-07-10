An anonymous donor has stepped up and offered to help repair the window of a helicopter damaged at the All Veterans Memorial in an apparent act of vandalism last week.
Frank Lowery, an Emporia Vietnam Army Veteran, told The Gazette an anonymous donor offered to donate $1,000 if the All Veterans Memorial Committee can raise $1,500 by Monday.
The investigation into who broke out the back window of the UH-1H Huey helicopter is ongoing.
“No new leads as to who done it that I know of, but further research has upped the cost of repair to the $2,500 neighborhood,” Lowery said.
The original estimate of repairs for the helicopter — which has stood at the All Veterans Memorial on the southern edge of Emporia since 1999 — was $500, meaning the cost is much more significant than initially thought.
Lowery said anyone who would like to make a donation can send checks to AVM, PO Box 1632, Emporia, KS, 66801.
Anyone with information about the incident should call EPD at 343-4200. To report a tip to Lyon County Crime Stoppers, call 342-2273 or submit it online at www.p3tips.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
There was a guy on facebook who said he had worked on this helicopter before and found the replacement glass for $250 and was willing to install it for free.
