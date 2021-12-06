The Lyon County Sheriff's Office made 118 enforcement stops during its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Traffic Enforcement Campaign, the office announced this week.
According to Deputy Jody Meyers, the sheriff's office conducted seat belt patrols along with drivers under the influence overtime patrols to "aggressively target the unrestrained driver and intoxicated driver, while upholding all Kansas traffic laws."
Of the 118 enforcement stops made between Nov. 20 - 29, officers conducted four adult/ teen safety belt citations, zero child restraint citations, six DUI/DUID arrests and issued and 42 speeding citations. There were also 24 other citations and arrests made.
"The driving force behind enforcement campaigns like this is, first and foremost, to save lives and reduce injury on our Kansas roads," Meyers said in a written release. "While this campaign may be over, our agency will always be vigilant in our enforcement of Kansas traffic safety laws."
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reminds the community to buckle up — it saves lives.
The Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign was supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
