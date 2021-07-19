Todd Carlton Bird, 62, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Todd was born April 22, 1959 in Manhattan, Kansas the son of Carlton and Nancy (Diebolt) Bird. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Emporia High in 1977. He was a member of the Emporia High State Championship football team in 1977. Todd graduated from Kansas State University with dual degrees in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. He worked for Intel, Motorola, Exxon-Mobil, and co-owned a retail business for a period of time. Recently he was self contracting as a Chemical Engineer. Todd was an outdoorsman and enjoyed disc golf, mountain hiking, mountain biking, and his most favorite time was spent with his grandchildren.
On August 19, 1979 Todd married Tammi Howard and they later divorced. He then married Carolyn Ware and they later divorced. Todd then married Krista Koch and they later divorced. He is survived by his parents of Emporia; fiancée, Jennell Tebbetts of Emporia; daughter, Kaylene Devena and husband Kyle of Topeka, Kansas; son, Scott Bird and wife Meghan of New York City; step-sons, Patrick Ware and Daniel Ware; grandchildren, Wesley Devena, Grant Devena, and Clark Devena; brother, Michael Bird of Olathe, Kansas; sisters, Sharon Moore of Spring, Texas, Laura Moreland of Newton, Kansas, and Brenda Bird of Eudora, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Bird and an infant brother, Gary Bird.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Of Jesus Catholic School and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.