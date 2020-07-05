The 2020 Stars and Stripes Celebration was held in Lebo over the weekend, with three full days of activities offering fun for all ages.
On Saturday the Lebo High School senior class held a barbecue, offering curbside delivery instead of the usual sit-down dinner. Homemade ice cream, sold by members of the freshman class, had a near-constant line of eager customers waiting to be served.
Into the evening, children and animals kicked off the annual parade, leading the way as the main parade began. A World War II veteran on horseback rode at the front of the procession.
The evening was capped off with a fireworks display, lighting up the sky in flashes of color in the clear night sky.
