Betty Jo Lusk, 91, of Emporia, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.
Betty was born December 16, 1928 in Emporia the daughter of Orville and Bessie May Love (Lawson) Hufferd. She was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in Emporia. Betty was a member of the Eagles Aerie #2587 and the Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, painting and sewing.
Betty married Howard Brammell and they later divorced. In 1974 she married Melvin “Shorty” Lusk. He died November 11, 2015. She is survived by a son, Wes Brammell of Emporia; daughter, Donna Mosby, granddaughter, Jessica Mosby and great-granddaughter, Julisa Mosby all of the home; sister, Naomi Leazer of Emporia; Chris Brammell, Justin Brammell, Tyler Ray Smith, and Ashley Brammell, great granddaughter, Jesslyn Jenkins of Lawrence and many more great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, Kenneth Brammell.
Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Americus Cemetery in Americus, Kansas. Pastor Sharon Quinn of the Americus United Methodist Church will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
