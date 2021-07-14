Darlene Rosezella Brooks Casteneda formerly of Emporia, Kansas died July 10, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 77.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
