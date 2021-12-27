The Emporia Gazette
Emporia made history in June with its inaugural Pride celebration and it looks like our readers couldn’t get enough of the story.
The event, sponsored by the Emporia High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club, started with a parade down Commercial Street and ended with a drag show at Bourbon Cowboy on June 19.
The club found its roots in 2003 with faculty sponsor Sarah Bays as one of the advocates for the beginning of the club, along with some of her close friends at the time. Bays mentioned that the club started out with around 10 members, but the roster now has 75 - 100 students who are now wanting to be involved and connected within the club.
“There’s obviously just such a need for [the club], but obviously now things have changed so much to where so many people are more aware, and wanting to show their support as an ally or be visible and provide that representation for other people,” Bays said. “It’s been amazing to see that shift since the inception of the club and I feel like today is just one of those culminating moments when you can look back at how far you’ve come.”
Club President Orion Turner and Bays along with other members of the GSA club organized the event. Turner said it took many months of preparation to ensure everything ran smoothly. He had been working on the parade for more than a year, and planning the drag show for around five months.
“I’ve seen a drag show before and I loved it,” Turner said. “I wanted to do more and I wanted to have bigger, better events here in Emporia, and we decided that that having a Pride was just something that needed to happen in Emporia because we haven’t had something like that yet, so just for the sake of progress, for the sake of any of that, we decided to have this event.”
The turnout for this event was much greater than anyone could have imagined. So many people showed up for the drag show that the building hit capacity, and everyone who was in attendance spent their time cheering for their favorite drag queens and Kings as loud as they could.
“I am absolutely amazed with the turnout,” Bays said. “Even with just riding down the street at the parade, I just couldn’t believe that there were people, and more people. You know being the first Pride celebration in Emporia, we had no idea what to expect. I was hoping to be blown away. And I am, absolutely, blown away.”
