Transparency earns trust.
But with a school district that doesn’t seem to have a lot of collateral to draw upon in that area these days, it’s surprising that they don’t feel like it would be important to answer some simple questions the community is asking.
On Aug. 22, The Gazette reported that the Emporia High School football team was under a criminal investigation by local law enforcement for an alleged hazing incident involving some of its players. Since then, several follow-up stories report that the district continues to be silent as to what action was taken with these students while the police investigation plays out.
What the community wants to know is the status of the players. Are they still playing? Are they suspended? Are they suited up standing on the sidelines?
The community isn’t asking to know names. They want to know what action the district is taking in the light of such serious allegations. There’s nothing about that information that violates student privacy or the EHS handbook. But withholding that information only fuels rumors and erodes trust.
F The district says they take bullying and harassment very seriously.
F The district says they have zero tolerance for this behavior.
F The district says students’ safety is of the utmost importance.
But until then district can be more transparent about what they are doing, we aren’t sure we believe that.
Ashley Walker
The Emporia Gazette
A 3 day vacation for these bullies and then allowing them back on the field and back in the locker room with the victim doesn't sound like zero tolerance to me. It sounds more like enabling.
The incredibly slow police "investigation" and kicking the can back and forth by the police and county prosecutor is a real slap in the face to the victim. I wonder how he feels knowing almost everyone who was supposed to protect him has completely failed him...
