September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention is staying busy with a number of events in the coming days.
The 3rd Annual Hope Links Us Together Suicide Prevention Walk is set for 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clint Bowyer Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The walk, which begins at noon, is already shaping up to be the biggest yet, according to Executive Director Melissa Kurtenbach.
“So far, we have about 150 people pre-registered, which is about 50 more people than we had attending last year,” she said. “We get a lot of walk-up registrations, so we’re so excited to see the total outcome.”
With a new location this year — previous walks were held at Jones Park — Kurtenbach is hoping to attract more people to the event. Plus, she said, people can cool off in the Bowyer Building if it gets too hot outside.
“It will be an easier walking path for everyone to walk and it will be on a sidewalk this year, instead of trying to navigate through Jones Park,” Kurtenbach said. “We have a lot of different activities that we are doing inside and a lot of memorial activities.”
More than 80 raffle items will be on display inside the Bowyer Building, along with bake sale items. Kurtenbach said Beacon for Hope merchandise will also be available for purchase featuring the new “Stronger than the Strong” campaign logo, designed by Flint Hills Technical College student Cheyenne Coirier. The family-friendly event will also feature many activities and games for children.
“We raise funds by selling raffle tickets, and we’ll have a huge bake sale this year,” Kurtenbach said. “We’ll also have two food trucks this year.”
The FHTC Fusion Food Truck and Traci’s Shaved Ice will be parked on site during the event. There are also 10 different community organizations and vendors taking part in the walk this year, including Newman Regional Health, The Flint Hills Community Health Center, Lyon County Emergency Communications, Cornerhouse, SOS and more.
“We are very excited,” Kurtenbach said. “The amount of support we have been getting this year has just been tremendous.”
The event will feature a digital memory wall that will display photographs of loved ones submitted by friends and family members on TV screens throughout the day. Poster boards will also be set up for people to write messages of hope, affirmations or names of loved ones who have died by suicide.
“They can also identify themselves as someone who might be struggling,” Kurtenbach said. “They can share their ‘why.’ Why are they at the walk?”
A returning component will be the Links of Hope — a chain created during the walk showing how shared experiences connect people together.
At 11:45 a.m. Keynote Speaker Michelle Young will speak on her experiences as someone living with mental illness.
“She’s going to try to make that connection with others who have attempted and who are still struggling, you know, people who are working day-to-day just to make it,” Kurtenbach said.
Following the walk, names of loved ones who have died by suicide or those who are struggling with mental illness will be read, followed by a bubble release. The raffle drawing will begin around 1:15 p.m. following closing remarks.
Registration for the walk is free and all are welcome to attend.
Birthday Fundraiser
From 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 11, supporters can stop by Do-B’s Burger Barn, 704 E. 12th Ave., for lunch or dinner to celebrate Beacon for Hope’s second birthday. Do-B’s will donate 10 percent of purchases to the organization throughout the day. Kurtenbach said suicide prevention awareness ribbon cookies will be available for sale, along with information and local resources.
“We’re excited that they are welcoming us into their restaurant for the day,” she said.
Candlelight Vigil
The organization will hold its annual candlelight vigil from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at White Memorial Park, 517 Merchant St.
“It’s open to anyone who has ever lost anyone to suicide, anyone who’s struggling, a caregiver, friends and family — everyone,” Kurtenbach said.
The vigil is an uplifting event that allows people to share their grief, Kurtenbach said, through poetry, songs and remembrance.
“There’s so much in that silence,” she said. “Silence is so loud in a positive way. You just feel that support knowing that the person beside you knows a piece of your journey and knows what it feels like.”
For more information about Beacon for Hope, follow @beaconforhope on Facebook.
