WICHITA — Carolyn Dorsey said she saw it in Mya Tovar's eyes.
Her senior forward was displaying the frustration that comes with playing an extra five minutes in a game that could already be written down as a victory.
Beyond that frustration, however, was determination.
Tovar made two free throws with 1.2 seconds frozen on the clock, giving the Emporia High girls a 51-49 victory over Wichita Independent on Monday evening. She had a team-best 16 points, including all seven of the Spartans' scores in overtime.
“That’s a senior leader right there," Dorsey said. "That’s a kid that says okay, it’s time to get it done. Whatever has happened, it’s in the past. Now let’s focus on these two (shots).”
Tovar was just 2-of-5 from the line in the overtime period, but the final two were straight up on the mark, capping a night that was an effective roller coaster ride for Tovar and the Spartans.
“That’s what you expect from a senior,” Dorsey said. “She wasn't as effective for us tonight early. I thought she hesitated at times when we needed her to work. He role is if that ball's inside, she's got to attack. We've got to have that from her. I think she's used to being the second option, having (Taylor) Milleson for three years. I thought she passed up a lot of opportunities throughout the game. She’s got the heart of a champion and she is going to fight for you. We don’t win without her. She went 2-for-5 (to start the extra period) and you could tell she was frustrated but it didn’t affect her play. She had a look in her eye going into that overtime. You could just see she wanted that ball. We ran a couple plays to her and she kind of took over.
"I think that was the kid we need to see the whole game."
Tovar wasn't alone on the struggle bus as the Panthers' Polish duo of Nicole Szadkowska and Malgosia Byczkowska provided a size mismatch for the Spartans early, sparking the host Panthers to a quick lead that grew to double-digits into the second quarter. Over the first 10-12 minutes, it looked as though the Spartans could get run out of the gym.
"We got on our heels pretty quick and it took us awhile to recover," Dorsey said. "They're in transition, we're running behind, we're panicky, we're playing catch-up, they're allowed to press ... but I thought (we) showed some extreme poise to come back and for them to buckle up one possession at a time, get a big stop and convert. That takes discipline and execution as well. I was happy about that. I don't like the slow start, but I think part of that (comes) with the fact they’re still a really young group of girls.”
In the second quarter, EHS was able to capitalize off a handful of Panther turnovers which stalled their offense, allowing the Spartans to steady their ship, closing within two by halftime.
It still took the duration of the third for the Spartans to finally make their power move. After E-High made just a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, senior Rayanna Breshears nailed one just a second before the final horn of the third quarter, tying the score.
Sophomore Gracie Gilpin took over early in the fourth, with consecutive treys early in the quarter, both giving the Spartans a lead. The Panthers, had an immediate response to both, but EHS wasn't going away.
"She works so hard, she works on her game ... every aspect of it," Dorsey said of Gilpin. "She didn't shoot it well (in) the first half (but) she still competes, she's still trying and she ... waits for her opportunity and then she strikes again. She's not one that gets frustrated easily. I thought she's showing poise down the stretch because those three threes she hit ... those are big. For her to have the confidence, the understanding of that's what we expect from her, we need those shots from her, that's showing maturity. She's just going to continue to improve the more she works on her game and studies it."
Emily Christensen got a bucket to fall with little more than a minute remaining to give E-High the lead back, at 43-42. She followed that up with a pair of free throws with 40 seconds remaining, but Wichita's Charlotte Taylor hit a 3-pointer to tie the score with little time left, though both teams had looks at the basket that could win the game.
But overtime was calling.
"I think we're disciplined, I think we try to work on those situations late," Dorsey said. "We try to teach and educate our girls on what's a good shot in the fourth quarter versus the first. What do we need to get defensively out this next possession and how to convert (it)? I thought they did that. That's a tribute to them. They're learning ... and it's two games now, back-to-back, where we've been in late-game situations, haven't led the whole time but are able to reclaim it and dig out of (a hole), which I do appreciate but I would prefer ... not having to be in that situation."
Tovar split her first trip to the line in overtime, adding an and-one layup with 52 seconds left, but she missed the free shot. Again, she split a trip with 30 seconds to go.
With next-to-no time at all? On the money.
It again gave a largely undersized Spartan squad a victory over a team that provided plenty of defensive mismatches throughout.
"Tonight was more difficult," Dorsey said. "They were big, 5-10, 5-11, 6-0, 5-11, that's what they're starting and that's hard for us to match up against. Now you're throwing in a lot of pressure, they're throwing over the top of us, posting up and there's a lot of problems that go with that."
An equalizer was 20 turnovers from the Panthers.
"The key was, once they turned it over, could we do something with it," Dorsey said. "Thats' what allowed us to get back in that game in the second quarter."
EHS (2-0) will play Nickerson at Hesston College at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the second round of the Hesston Tournament.
"It is a long week (of) good basketball," Dorsey said. "These are good teams out here. There's some big bodies, good-looking athletes. All these schools have kids way bigger than us. I don't know how they get them, but they're way bigger than what we have. It's good for us. I do think winning that first one makes the week easier. We've got Nickerson and Hesston (coming up), two teams we lost to last year that I feel like we could've been better than had we done some things differently and played harder.
"I think these two (wins to start the season) have given us some confidence. I really do think our kids stay pretty calm in these situations. The crowd's screaming, and our kids are pretty poised. When we get in that late-season and we're in those same type of games, I think our kids will win those games because of what they've gone through this week in terms of experience."
EHS 5 18 10 12 6 — 51
WIHS 16 9 8 12 4 — 49
Emporia High: Tovar 16, Gilpin 12, Christensen 11, Breshears 6, Chapman 6.
Independent: Szadkowska 12, Byczkowska 17, Taylor 12, Sturm 2, Recalde-Phillips 4, Dean 2.
