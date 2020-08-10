Morris G. Eidman, a resident of Saffordville, Kansas, passed away at his home Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at the age of 82.
Morris Gail Eidman was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 30, 1938, the son of Floyd Thomas and Ella Mae (Butcher) Eidman. Morris married Mary Jo Buffon at Saffordville on June 22, 1958. She passed away November 22, 1991. Morris and Janett Grundy were married in Baldwin City, Kansas on December 28, 1996. She survives. He is also survived by daughters, Kelly Gentry (Mike), Council Grove, Kansas, and Pam Burnett (Kevin), Cape Fair, Missouri; and son, Steve Eidman (Lisa), Cottonwood Falls, Kansas; brother, Gene Eidman (Gwen), Emporia; sister, Linda Bledsoe (Paul), Cottonwood, Falls, Kansas; and grandchildren, Eric Irwin (Allison), Alexandra Gentry, Ross Eidman (Andrea), Erin Eidman (Bill Bruner), Amanda Miller (Bret Church), Samantha Miller, and Tyan Burnett; great-grandchildren, Kiya, Evan, Emmett, Joshua, & Jaylen; and his beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jo; grandson, Ben Miller; and sister, Sheila Morgan.
Morris was a graduate of the Toledo Township High School and Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University) in Emporia. He was a math teacher in Haysville, Kansas, Lawrence High School, Lawrence, Kansas and retired 23 years ago from Chase County High School, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. He also farmed while he was teaching and after he retired.
Morris was a member of the Saffordville United Methodist Church, and the Saffordville Gentle Men’s Club. He had served several years as a Chase County USD Board Member, the Sexton of Hillside Cemetery, and Toledo Township Treasurer, Saffordville, Kansas.
Cremation is planned. Due to current health concerns, a private family observance will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Saffordville, Kansas.
Memorials have been established with Hand in Hand Hospice or the Saffordville Gentle Men’s Club. Gifts may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be left for the family online at the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
