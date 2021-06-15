Olpe U.M.C. supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a supper with Fish, Brisket, cheesy potatoes, calico beans, relishes, desserts and drinks from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the church. There will be socially distanced seating, or carry-out. You are invited to come eat and enjoy the fellowship all for a free will offering. The handicapped accessible church is at 120 W. Listerscheid in Olpe. The church encourages you to call for carry-out at 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
Trukin’ for Tucker
The Trukin’ for Tucker Virtual 5K will be held from June 19 - 27 with 100% of the $20 registration going to the family of Tucker Lee. Register online at www.emporiarec.org or email trukinfortucker@yahoo.com for a print form. This is an ERC Super Series event.
Summer meal program
The Emporia Public Schools district will offer free breakfast and lunch for all kids ages 1 - 18 Monday - Friday beginning June 2 - July 30.
The meals are available from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. via drive-thru at Riverside, Village and William Allen White elementary schools. No meal services will be offered on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail benefiting Handlebars of Hope is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, June 26 in Reading City Park. Fun 5K run/walk, 14.5-mile or 26.5-mile gravel bike rides. All events are non-timed in the spirit of fun and fitness.
Cost to sign up the day of registration is $25.00, no T-shirt included. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event.
Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Check out Tornado Trot & Trail on Facebook for updates and more information.
Commodity distribution
The Salvation Army will distribute commodities curbside from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at 209 W. 4th Ave., or until boxes are gone. All persons are required to stay in their vehicles.
To be eligible for commodities, your household’s monthly income must fit within certain guidelines. For questions, call 620-342-3093.
Front Porch Jams of Lyon County
Head out to Las Casitas Park at 7 p.m. Friday for a free jam session benefiting the Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity. Bring your own chair and your choice of beverage.
ERC Stars and Stripes Trail Ribbon Cutting
Healthier Lyon County will celebrate the opening of the new fitness trail at the fairgrounds with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. June 24. The event coincides with the start of ERC's Stars and Strikes 5K/1-mile Super Series Race event. Proceeds benefit a new benefit for the Lyon County Fairgrounds trail.
5K registration is $20 and 1-mile race is $10. Register online at the Emporia Rec Center: www.emporairec.org.
