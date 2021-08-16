An Emporia man was arrested on charges of attempted murder after a lengthy standoff with police Monday morning.
According to a written release from Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report around 6:45 p.m. Sunday of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a residence in the 900 block of Waverly Way.
EPD responded to the area and set up a perimeter and it was determined that all individuals except the armed suspect — 43-year-old Ronald W. Schemm — had left the residence.
Hayes said police officers "made several attempts throughout the evening and overnight hours to communicate with Schemm and negotiate a safe apprehension."
The department's Special Response Team was activated Monday morning and, after repeated attempts to communicate, Schemm came out of the residence and surrendered peacefully.
No injuries were reported and Schemm was booked into Lyon County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.
