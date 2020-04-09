Robert Hughes “Bob” Doudican passed away April 2, 2020 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 88. Bob was born July 20, 1931 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Robert B. and Louise Hughes Doudican. He graduated from high school in Joplin, Missouri in 1949. It was there that he met the love of his life, Ann Barbee. Following Bob’s service in the United States Navy, the couple married on March 4, 1951.
The Doudicans moved to Emporia in 1959 with Crawford Manufacturing Company. Bob then went to work for Didde-Glaser until 1978 when he purchased Robert’s Leather Goods, which he owned until 1983. He then became a sales manager for Baldwin Technology Corporation in Connecticut, retiring from the company in 1994. Bob worked “post-retirement” as a toll collector for the Kansas Turnpike, a rural postal carrier and at his son, “BobbyD’s” bbq restaurant.
Bob was an outdoorsman whose hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, horseback riding and in his later years, gardening. He also coached little league and liked to bowl, play cards and read. In addition to traveling extensively throughout his sales career, Bob enjoyed the many national and international trips he took with Ann. An avid sports fan, Bob loved attending in person and watching numerous sporting events on tv, going to K-State football games and participating in Flint Hills Catbacker events.
Bob cherished the many friendships he had as a longtime member of the Rusty Zippers Club and friends met through his involvement in a number of community organizations. A few weeks prior to his death, Bob received a certificate honoring his 60-year membership with the Emporia American Legion, Post 5.
Bob was a member of the Flint Hills Saddle Club and served on the Lyon County Fair Board and Flint Hills Rodeo Board of Directors. He also enjoyed being a member of the Emporia Beef-Fest committee for a number of years. Bob’s voice was well known in the community as he frequently announced local rodeos, demolition derbies and other events. In 1978 Bob approached the Emporia Chamber of Commerce with the idea of having a Christmas parade. Under his leadership, the first Christmas parade was held that same year and is now an Emporia tradition.
As a longtime member of Emporia Presbyterian Church, Bob served as deacon, elder and on the church’s Mission and Building Fund board. He also served for a number of years on the City of Emporia’s Metropolitan Planning Commission. In addition to his wife, Ann, Bob is survived by his sister, Lou Carol Stevens; daughter, Barbee (Mike) Castello; son, Bob (Deb) Doudican Jr.; daughter, Rebecca Hadicke; eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place with inurnment at the Cottonwood Cemetery west of Emporia. A service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to celebrate Bob’s life. Memorials in his name may be sent to Roberts Blue Barnett Funeral Home for the Emporia Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan’s Fund and the Emporia Zoo.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
