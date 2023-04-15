By Courtesy League of Women Voters Kansas
Our Emporia League of Women Voters Vote Tracking Committee tracks bills and votes on the following topics: abortion, children, civil rights, climate change, education, government, gun legislation, health issues, LGBTQ issues, Medicaid expansion, school issues, taxes, vetoes, voting rights, and water issues.
Last week, the following bills in these categories were voted on and passed April 6. The Legislature met on Thursday, April 6, and the session extended into the early hours Friday. The journals for the Thursday session were posted Monday. Local legislators’ votes cast during the Thursday session are indicated.
Additional information about the Kansas Legislature and legislation can be found at http://www.kslegislature.org.
Children
HB 2344, relating to licensure of childcare facilities; establishing license capacity and staff-to-child ratios. Rep. Droge & E. Smith voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay.
HB 2094 would continue the existing statutory requirement that parents cooperate with child support services administered by the Department for Children and Families as a condition of receiving a childcare subsidy. Rep. Droge & E. Smith voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay.
HB 2024 would codify in statute the rights of children in need of care in the child welfare system and the rights of foster parents and kinship caregivers. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 243, providing requirements and procedures for a person having legal custody of a minor to enter into a settlement agreement on behalf of the minor. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Civil Rights
HB 2350 would create the crimes of human smuggling and aggravated human smuggling, provide for criminal penalties, and make these provisions supplemental to the Kansas Criminal Code. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Education
HB 2236, establishing parents’ right to direct the education and upbringing of their children including the right to object to educational materials and activities that are not included in approved curriculum or standards or impair a parent’s beliefs, values or principles. Rep. Droge & E. Smith voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay.
HB 2322, revising the definition of “children with disabilities” to replace emotional disturbance with emotional disability and include dyslexia. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea.
House Substitute for SB 83, Making appropriations for the state department of education for FY 2024, establishing the sunflower education equity act to provide education savings accounts for qualified students, requiring school districts to provide a salary increase to all licensed teachers. Passed in the House: Rep. Droge & E. Smith voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay. Failed in the Senate; Sen. Longbine voted Nay.
S Sub HB 2138, requiring school districts to provide separate accommodations for students of each biological sex on overnight school district sponsored trips and providing for administrative review of resolutions to permanently close a school building of a school district. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea.
Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub HB 2060, establishing the special education and related services funding task force. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Government
House Sub. for SB 229 would establish a nine-member Legislative Compensation Commission to study compensation, salary, and retirement benefits of legislative members. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 228, revising county jail requirements and responsibilities. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Health Care
HB 2264, allowing in-person visitation to certain patients at hospitals, adult care homes and hospice facilities and establishing a Patient’s Bill of Rights. Rep. Droge & E. Smith voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2094, specifying certain requirements necessary to demonstrate fiscal soundness for health maintenance organizations and Medicare provider organizations applying for certificates of authority. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
S Sub for HB 2390 would require the Secretary of Health and Environment to study overdose deaths and restrict the duties and authority of the Secretary and local health officers regarding infectious and contagious diseases. Sen. Longbine voted Nay.
Higher Education
SB 123, deeming military veterans and spouses or dependents who were stationed in Kansas for at least 11 months as residents for purposes of tuition and fees at postsecondary educational institutions. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea.
LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer)
SB 26 would allow an individual who had gender reassignment service performed as a child to bring a civil cause of action under the Act against the physician who performed such service. Rep. Droge and E. Smith voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Taxes
SB 17 would create certain housing projects criteria in designated cities with a population of 60,000 or more and amend the Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credit Act. Rep. Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea; Droge voted Nay.
House Sub for SB 169, providing an income tax rate of 5.25% for individuals (flat tax) and decreasing the normal tax for corporations, increasing the income limit for the income tax subtraction modification for social security income, increasing the Kansas standard deduction for individuals and further increasing the standard deduction by a cost-of-living adjustment, discontinuing the food sales tax credit, establishing a 0% state rate for sales and use taxes for food and food ingredients on July 1, 2023. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2292, establishing a tax credit incentive program for apprenticeships. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 8 would amend law related to property, sales, and income taxes. Rep. Droge & E. Smith voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay.
SB 123, defining veterans, dependents, and spouses as residents for tax and tuition purposes if residing in Kansas at least 11 months. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2002 would create two sales tax exemptions, make various changes to property tax law, and establish a requirement for filing the release of tax warrants by the Secretary of Revenue. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Voting Rights
& Elections
SB 221. Requiring affidavits of write-in candidacy for certain elections. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea. Sen. Longbine Voted Yea.
SB 209, requiring the return of advance voting ballots by 7 p.m. on the day of the election. Sen. Longbine voted Nay.
Water
S Sub HB 2302. Creating the water technical assistance fund and water projects grant fund. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Prepared by Emporia League of Women Voters members Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, and Mary McGaw.
