Aaron A. Bura, 99, Emporia, passed away at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Aaron Alfred Bura was born January 8, 1923 in Ramona, Kansas, the son of Maximilian and Rosie (Luksik) Bura. He married Mildred Lydia Bahre on September 15, 1946 in McPherson, Kansas. She passed away on September 4, 2010. Aaron is survived by his children, Dennis (Gwen) Bura, Peachtree City, Georgia, Rose Anne Bura, Wichita, Kansas, and Linda (Tim) Sadowski, Emporia, Kansas; sister, Miriam Riddle, Mesquite, Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jacob) Brening, Cleveland, Tennessee, Aaron (Michelle) Bura, Peachtree City, Georgia, Sarah (Gary) Jones, Tallassee, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cora, Jude, Tessa, and Willa Brening, Ella Bura, Kimbrel, Elyse, and Jaylah Jones.
Aaron served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, and was a member of the Order of the Purple Heart.
He was also a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Sertoma Club, Optimist Club, and Newman Regional Health Auxiliary & Volunteers. For 26 years Aaron worked as a Letter Carrier with the United States Postal Service, retiring 35 years ago.
He was a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Emporia, where services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Eddie Hosch of the church. A committal service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. that afternoon at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, Kansas. The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Sunday afternoon, January 1, 2023 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Memorials have been established with the Messiah Lutheran Church, the Emporia All Veterans Memorial, or the Sertoma Miniature Train at Soden’s Grove Park. Contributions may be sent through the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(4) comments
Aaron was a great guy - never knew a stranger. Knew him thru blood drives and Sertoma Train. He will be greatly missrd.
You could not known a nicer gent than Aaron. He lived a long life and brought a smile to everyone he met.
So true, and what a perfect picture!
He was one of the kindest men! He was an awesome NRH volunteer! Everyone loved Aaron!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.