Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Criminal threat, 1400 E. Logan Ave., 9:03 a.m.

Suspicious person, 120 S. Commercial St., 11:37 a.m.

Citizen community contact, 600 W. 6th Ave., 3:47 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1700 W. South Ave., 6:42 p.m.

Saturday

Traumatic injuries, 600 E. 11th Ave., 1:29 a.m.

Non-injury accident, Coronado Ave. and Prairie St., 8:35 a.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Anderson St., 3:06 p.m.

Attempt to locate, 200 E. Copley Ave., 6:55 p.m.

Agency assist, 2700 W. 18th Ave., 7:49 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 300 E. 12th Ave., 10:24 p.m.

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Congress St., 11:25 p.m.

Sunday

Citizen community contact, 400 Commercial St., 12:46 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Neosho St., 1:56 a.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Lost property, 2:20 p.m.

Criminal threat, 300 Elm St., Americus, 8:25 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1500 West St., 10:49 p.m.

Saturday

Traffic stop, 1000 Congress St., 9:28 p.m.

Aggravated assault, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 10:22 p.m.

Sunday

Juvenile runaway, 1200 Road 120, 1:44 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 10:49 a.m.

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 10:56 a.m.

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 1:16 p.m.

Theft - late report, 2300 Industrial Rd., 1:56 p.m.

Burglary - in progress, 1200 Exchange St., 11:31 p.m.

Saturday

Hit and run, 900 Neosho St., 1:46 p.m.

Theft - late report, 600 Graham St., 2:18 p.m.

Forgery - counterfeiting, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 7:45 p.m.

Sunday

Theft - vehicle, 700 E. 12th Ave., 1:54 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

