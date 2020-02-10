Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Criminal threat, 1400 E. Logan Ave., 9:03 a.m.
Suspicious person, 120 S. Commercial St., 11:37 a.m.
Citizen community contact, 600 W. 6th Ave., 3:47 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1700 W. South Ave., 6:42 p.m.
Saturday
Traumatic injuries, 600 E. 11th Ave., 1:29 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Coronado Ave. and Prairie St., 8:35 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Anderson St., 3:06 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 200 E. Copley Ave., 6:55 p.m.
Agency assist, 2700 W. 18th Ave., 7:49 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 300 E. 12th Ave., 10:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Congress St., 11:25 p.m.
Sunday
Citizen community contact, 400 Commercial St., 12:46 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Neosho St., 1:56 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Lost property, 2:20 p.m.
Criminal threat, 300 Elm St., Americus, 8:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1500 West St., 10:49 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, 1000 Congress St., 9:28 p.m.
Aggravated assault, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 10:22 p.m.
Sunday
Juvenile runaway, 1200 Road 120, 1:44 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 10:49 a.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 10:56 a.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 1:16 p.m.
Theft - late report, 2300 Industrial Rd., 1:56 p.m.
Burglary - in progress, 1200 Exchange St., 11:31 p.m.
Saturday
Hit and run, 900 Neosho St., 1:46 p.m.
Theft - late report, 600 Graham St., 2:18 p.m.
Forgery - counterfeiting, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 7:45 p.m.
Sunday
Theft - vehicle, 700 E. 12th Ave., 1:54 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.