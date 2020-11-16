Mildred Elaine Lee of Emporia, Kansas passed away November 13, 2020, at the Flint Hills Care and Rehab Center in Emporia, Kansas. She was 84.
Mildred was born January 25, 1936 in Burden, Kansas to Troy and Amanda (Hess) Folger. She married Bernard Lee on June 2, 1957 in Viola, Kansas.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, Dale Lee. She is survived by her brother, Lloyd Folger; son, Paul (Hazel) Lee; daughter, Lynn Gehring; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Private graveside service will be held at Dunlap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Americus United Methodist Church and sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
