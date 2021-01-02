ECKTs Model T Ford Club meets
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club, the ECKT’S, will meet at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14 in the Conference Room at the Burlington Library located on US Hwy. 75. Members are asked to bring a side dish to share before the meeting.
The ECKT’S is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Ford Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public, please feel free to visit. For more information call Bud Redding 785-733-2124.
New hours
As of Sunday, Jan. 3, the John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart will be serving meals and handing out bags of pantry food on Sundays from 4 - 5 p.m.
Drive-thru COVID testing
Lyon County’s free drive-thru COVID testing site operated by GoGetTested and located at the Lyon County Fairgrounds is closed Jan. 1.
Testing will be expanded through January. Details will be released in the coming days.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus Fellowship Hall, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Make a lifesaving appointment today at www.redcrossblood.org, keyword EMPORIA, or call 800-RED-CROSS. Make sure to bring a photo ID, and drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
Come to give between now and Jan. 4 for a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.