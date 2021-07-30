Union Station officials announced another historic record relating to their award-winning touring exhibition offerings.
In this case -- and at the current pace of sales -- over 150,000 tickets to the "Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away." exhibition will be sold by this Saturday, only five weeks into the planned 27-week run.
“When we started planning this exhibition nearly six years ago, we knew it would draw guests from the entire region and possibly from across the United States,” George Guastello, Union Station president and CEO, said. “The wildcard of the current climate, however, threw in some big unknowns. But guest sentiment and interaction with the exhibition has been record-breaking. And that has prompted us to open additional tickets for the remaining summertime weeks. And with record tickets sold – nearly 150,000 so far – the sooner reservations are made, the better.”
More specifically -- and in response to this record interest -- Station officials announced the release and immediate availability of an additional 6,900 tickets to the Auschwitz Exhibition starting this Friday, July 23 through Labor Day, Sept. 6. These tickets are available only as new ticket purchases.
“With extra effort from all those required to operate and safeguard this historic exhibition, we’re pleased to expand daily capacity by opening one hour earlier each day, thru Labor Day,” Jerry Baber, Union Station executive vice president and COO, said. “This will allow us to accommodate as many as 150 additional daily guests for the new 9:00 am timeslot. Those tickets are now available online and are expected to be claimed very quickly. All guests are encouraged to review our strict security protocols prior to their visit.”
Guest sentiment has also set new records for Union Station. Visitors from 48 states have completed post-visit surveys and given their experience a near-perfect rating. 97% said they would recommend the exhibition to a friend or colleague, 96% said they learned new and important information regarding the Holocaust, and 92% surveyed strongly believe Holocaust education – as presented in this exhibition -- is vitally important to their community.
Musealia, the Spain-based exhibition producers of the exhibition, also expressed delight in the record embrace and pace for the Auschwitz exhibition.
“The embrace of the Auschwitz exhibition by the Kansas City community and beyond continues to amaze us,” Luis Ferreiro, Exhibition Director and Musealia CEO, said. “The pace of ticket sales is beyond what we experienced in both Madrid and New York, and that’s truly remarkable and humbling. We hope everyone who would like to visit this important exhibition takes the opportunity now to reserve tickets. All indicators are pointing to a sold-out scenario from beginning to end.”
With over 65% of total available exhibition tickets already sold, Union Station strongly encourages those interested to purchase and reserve tickets very soon. Weekday tickets are sold out through the end of August with the first available weekend tickets on Oct. 31. Holiday weekends are also nearly sold out.
As Fall quickly approaches, school and adult groups are encouraged to act quickly and reserve their tickets to ensure they don’t miss this groudbreaking exhibition. Group reservations can be completed by visiting here or contacting Groups@UnionStation.org .
"Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away." runs at Union Station through Jan. 30, 2022.
Exhibition Admission:* Union Station Members: $15 Adults: $23.50
Students (3-22): $17.50 Senior (55+): $19
Groups: $15
*Excludes fees
Exhibition Hours:
July 23 – Sept. 6:
Monday – Sunday: 9AM – 6PM with last ticket sold at 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 – Jan. 30, 2022:
Monday – Sunday: 10AM – 6PM with last ticket sold at 4 p.m.
Advance ticket purchases are necessary for admission. Walk-up tickets are not available. Tickets can be purchased online at unionstation.org.
Complete details covering security, what to bring (and not), age appropriateness, student fieldtrip scholarships and FAQs are available online at unionstation.org. Visit unionstation.org for additional exhibition information and ticket access.
