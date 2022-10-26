The suspect in a rural Lyon County shooting last week made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. He now faces additional charges.
Logan Casteel, 37, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Authorities say he shot Justin Smith of Fredonia Monday, October 17. Smith's stepmother says Smith was shot three times at a home on Road 160.
Casteel also faces two drug charges: felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A prosecution complaint contends Casteel had them when he was arrested Monday at an apartment on Exchange Street.
Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones scheduled Casteel's preliminary hearing for Tuesday, December 7. Casteel is held in the Lyon County jail on $150,000 bond.
