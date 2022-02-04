Morris “Ira” Dodds, 90, of Lebo, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
He was born March 29, 1931 in Wakefield, Kansas the son of Jessie R. and Della M. Shaner Dodds.
Ira served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was inducted on September 3, 1951 and received his honorable discharge on September 4, 1953. He retired from KPL on May 1, 1992 after a long career as a lineman.
He married Carol Lou Mullen on August 1, 1990 in Burlington, Kansas. Carol survives Ira of their home. Other survivors include his children, Madella Sheldon of Oklahoma, Jadonna (Tim) Trout of North Carolina, Moretta (Jack) Johnson of Oklahoma, Theron (Tammy) Dodds of Lebo and Bradley (Davanne) Mullen of Lebo; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Ira was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Florence, Thelma, Hazel, Fern and Ivy; brothers, Lee, Gene, Mervin and Ivan.
Cremation is planned with private services. A recording of the services will be posted on vanarsdalefs.com February 10th. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
