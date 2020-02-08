Susan Karr-Curry died at home in Gardner, Kansas surrounded by her family on January 17th.
She was born June 10th, 1952 in New Orleans. She studied at University of Texas. With a degree in electrical engineering she ended her career in 2018 with Black and Veatch in Kansas City.
She is survived by sons, Sutton and Spenser; sister, Jennie; brother, James and mother-in-law, Martha. She is also survived by extended family including, Bob and Elaine Karr, Mickey and Karen Karr, Mario and Rosemarie Karr, Bill and Erma Riley, Dennis and Cathy Karr and Colleen and Alan McKinney.
She is preceded in death by her father; mother; brother, Rick; her husband, Steven; and in-laws, Jerry and Sharon Karr. A celebration of her life was held on January 26th.
