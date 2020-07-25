The Emporia Arts Council invited the community to “Meet the Artist” during a reception honoring featured artist Kim Taggart, Friday evening.
Taggart is a Kansas native known for her creation of exceptional charcoal and graphite pieces, describing her technique as an emotional saturation of tones.
“Growing up, I took art lessons since I was in third grade,” she said. “I’m one of the few [artists] who does graphite landscapes.”
Each piece takes approximately 40 - 60 hours to complete, Taggart estimates.
She discovered how to make and work with colored graphite. After a friend gave her a tip, Taggart grinds colored graphite using coffee grinders to make a powder.
“I put down some water, let that dry, then I put the powder on top of it and build that up... Then I put the graphite on top of that,” she shared.
Her first colored landscape was completed earlier this year.
Her artwork can be found in two exhibits in Kansas. The first exhibit is the Eva Reynolds Gallery in Overland Park. The gallery is recognized as one of the top 25 galleries in the United States.
The other gallery is Strecker Nelson West Gallery in Manhattan. Taggart put her pieces on display in the gallery around February, but the COVID-19 had closed some businesses — the gallery being one.
“It’s just now opening up again. I’m going to do a demonstration at the gallery on Aug. 28,” she said. “I’m going to demonstrate a piece and then I’ll finish the piece for the gallery.”
Taggart also made it to the Plaza Art Fair in Kansas City, Missouri. However, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, the event was canceled.
Still, Taggart said there are ways to support the arts — even doing a pandemic.
“Buy art,” she said. “Support artists. Support your local artists wherever you are. Come see shows.”
You can visit her website at www.kimtaggartsart.com/ to purchase and view her pieces.
“Extreme Graphite” is on display in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center through Friday.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. Current Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday.
