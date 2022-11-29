True to the theme, “A Joyful Christmas” was had by all at the 44th annual Community Christmas Parade in downtown Emporia.
Even the cold weather couldn't put a damper on the hour-long parade. Emporians packed in along Commercial St. to cheer on the over 80 entries, with everything from the Grinch on a bike to Evergy employees dangling in the air, to, of course, Santa.
Jeanine McKenna, president and CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, said she was thrilled by the number of entries and the turnout.
“To look out and see the street lined with vehicles and cars makes me very happy to see,” she said.
McKenna has been a part of the Community Christmas Parade for 22 years and said the parade has become a tradition for families in and out of Emporia.
“It doesn’t matter the weather. We’ve had hot years, we’ve had cold years. It’s just something about the feeling of seeing it, seeing the floats and people excited and happy and smiling,” she said. “It just makes you feel good and it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.”
