Wednesday marked a day of celebration at Emporia High School as building leadership, teaching staff and students gathered to commemorate a litany of ongoing building improvement projects with a ceremonial groundbreaking.
“I’m just reflecting on the last groundbreaking we had, which was at the [Early Childhood Learning Center] and now we’re at the highschool,” said HTK Architects representative Zach Snethen. “So, we’re really looking at [improving] the whole continuum of education, from those that are just starting out in the district to those finishing out in the district.”
Overseen by HTK and McCownGordon Construction, the projects will include a new science department, updated art and music facilities, a secure storm shelter and additional learning commons spaces. The beginning of work at EHS marks the third building renovation coming as part of the district’s $78 million Building for the Future bond initiative, which was approved by the community in 2019.
For Emporia Public Schools Board of Education members, the day signified an important step in improving the future for all the district's students.
“It’s exciting for those at the high school, but I also think it's really exciting for the community at large,” said board member Grant Riles. “We appreciate the community’s support, because they were the biggest factor in getting this started. It doesn’t seem like that long ago, but when you look back, it’s been 47 years since this building was built. A lot has changed since then, and we appreciate how the community has continued to be progressive in updating our facilities and planning for the success of our students.”
Construction on the high school marks the completion of “Phase 1” of the district’s building improvement projects, with work on the district’s six remaining schools set for the coming months.
“Investing in things like this are some of the best investments you can make as a community,” Riles said. “The return on that investment is in kids’ futures, whether they stay in town or go on to work somewhere else. It’s about providing the best opportunity possible for them to receive a stellar education.”
