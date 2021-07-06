Strong City — Members of the Chase County community and surrounding areas have a reason to celebrate while learning more about safety and awareness this weekend.
ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) of Kansas’s inaugural Motorcycle Mayhem event will run throughout the weekend at the Flint Hills Rodeo Grounds in Strong City. The weekend will feature different motorcycle events, kid-friendly games and camping sites.
“We are trying to put together a family-oriented event involving motorcycles, and an opportunity for the general public and children to get to know us and understand us, so they see us on the road and know who we are,” said Byron Harden, the president of ABATE of Kansas. “It just kind of builds up a confidence with the general public.”
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the event from community members and ABATE alike.
“We’re most excited about the opportunity to get known by the general public and awareness,” Harden said. “We love to get our message out that we’re all about safety, education and awareness, and that’s what we promote by doing this.”
Along with providing a safe and fun event for families to attend, this is also beneficial because it serves as a fundraiser for the organization.
“Each district has their own little events going on throughout the state, but this was one that we wanted to put together as a state, as a whole organization,” Harden said. “It’s another way for us to raise funds to help us pay our loggists and take care of our promotional materials and things of that nature.”
The organization is looking to continue this event in future years, but as of now, it is waiting to see how the event unfolds and what the turnout is like.
“This year we are just playing it by ear and seeing how it works out,” Harden said. “Everybody in that community, out there in Strong City and in the Emporia area, it seems like everybody has been very supportive of it, so in my mind I would like to do it again.”
The gates open at noon Friday with a $20 entry for the entire weekend. Kids ages 12 and under are free.
The full schedule can be found on @ABATEKS on Facebook.
