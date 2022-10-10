The City of Emporia has preliminary engineering plans for Highland Street Improvements (12th Avenue to 16th Avenue). This project is anticipated to take up to six months, weather permitting.
The Emporia Engineering Department will hold a public informational meeting on Oct. 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. All property owners and interested community members are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at the Civic Auditorium building, Conference Room 1AB, located at 516 Mechanic Street.
If you have any questions/comments please contact me at the City of Emporia Engineering office, 620-343-4260 office or City of Emporia Communication Manager, Christine Johnson at 620-341-4304
