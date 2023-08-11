The Emporia Gazette
An Olpe teen sustained minor injuries after a wreck late Thursday evening.
According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, on Thursday, Aug. 10 around 10 p.m. Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS and Lyon County Deputies responded to the 500 block of S Highway 99 for a report of an injury accident involving a red 2001 Ford F150.
It was determined the driver, who was identified as 15-year-old Addyson Broyles of Olpe was traveling northbound in the 500 block of S Highway 99 when the vehicle left the roadway entering the east ditch for unknown reasons.
The vehicle re-entered the roadway and rolled into the west ditch where it came to rest. Broyles was taken to the hospital by a private party for what is suspected as minor injuries. Broyles was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.