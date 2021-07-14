The Emporia Police Department arrested three people on drug charges around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
A vehicle was pulled over for a routine traffic stop due to a broken windshield when drugs were found inside of it. All three of the people inside of the vehicle were arrested.
Sheldon Davis, 35, of Emporia was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Amber Burch of Emporia and 23-year-old David Amos of Topeka were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Formal charges are still pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
