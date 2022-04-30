Special to The Gazette
The Emporia State Federal Credit Union received state recognition this week.
ESFCU was named a 2021 To the Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses Regional Award recipient.
Gov. Laura Kelly said ESFCU was awarded this honor in recognition of its “outstanding contributions to the community, the state’s economy, and the people of Kansas.” She said the credit union’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated tenacity and that Kansans will continue to “reach to the stars.”
Vice president of lending Bill Huth and vice president of operations Joni Vaughn accepted the award on behalf of ESFCU at the Kansas Department of Commerce Business Appreciation Month Southeast Region Spring Award Luncheon in Parsons, on April 20.
“Service is definitely one of the things the credit union is passionate about… we love being able to help our community,” Vaugh said.
Hearing from other successful businesses across Kansas was a bonus for her as well.
Huth said he enjoyed his overall experience.
“When you are not looking for recognition and you are recognized it is so sweet,” he said. “A special thank you to everyone that made this possible at the state and local levels.”
Both Vaughn and Huth to give an extra shout out to Flint Hills Technical College president Caron Daugherty, who nominated ESFCU for the award.
“Flint Hills Technical College is reduced to a building on the corner without its employees, students, and community partners,” Daugherty said. “Whenever the college has the chance to celebrate any of those stakeholders and constituents, it’s critical for us to take the opportunity to share our gratitude beyond what a verbal thank you can express. This Department of Commerce ‘To The Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses’ announcement in the Fall 2021 was a great opportunity for the college to show Emporia State Federal Credit Union leadership how much we value our community partnerships and ESFCU’s support of the college’s monthly ‘Tech Talk’ segment on KVOE. We recognize our partners have choices in how they affiliate their name and reputation. We are honored to have ESFCU’s support and look forward to the partnership’s continued success.”
