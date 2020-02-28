Emporia State pounded out 12 runs on 13 hits as it opened MIAA play with a 12-6 victory over Missouri Southern on Friday afternoon.
The Hornets got on the board first when Blake Carroll led off the third with a triple to right field. Cooper Minnick singled through the right side to give Emporia State a 1-0 lead. Two walks later Sam Chaput blasted a grand slam to right center to put the Hornets up 5-0.
The Lions got one run back in the top of the fourth when Marco Navarro singled in Troy Gagan. In the top of the fifth Brad Willis got an RBI single to make it 5-2 before Tommy Stevenson delivered a grand slam of his own to put the Lions up 6-5.
Corey Cowan relieved Southern starter Zac Parish to start the Hornet half of the fifth. With one out, Chaput singled to right field followed by a double from Paul Claassen. After a fielder’s choice, Ryan Krolikowski singled in Claassen to tie the game at 6-6. Following a Jack Maki walk, Carroll laced a triple inside the bag at first that scored three and gave Emporia State a 9-6 lead. Cowan walked Minnick and was relieved by Cole Woods who was met by a Josh Norlin single that plated Carroll and gave the Hornets a 10-6 lead.
Jake Barton went back to the mound and tossed a shutdown inning with two strikeouts and a ground out on nine pitches. The Hornets added a run in the bottom of the seventh on a Norlin sac fly and Barton struck out the side in the top of the eighth. Emporia State got its last run in the bottom of the eighth when Claassen was hit by a pitch to open the inning and went to third on Brady Michel’s single. With one out, Maki hit a towering fly ball on the infield. Southern’s Matt Miller and Henry Kusiak collided trying to catch it. Kusiak was able to get the ball and force Michel at second but Claassen came home on the play making it 12-6.
Mason LeClair took over for Barton to start the ninth and allowed three singles along with two fly ball outs before Coleton Crisp came in to get the final out.
Carroll was four for six with three RBI and two runs scored. Chaput went two for five with four RBI on his grand slam. Minnick was two for two with two walks, two RBI and a run scored.
Barton went eight innings, allowing six runs, five of them earned, on seven hits with 10 strikeouts.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon in the second game of the three game series. First pitch at the Trusler Sports Complex is set for 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.