The Emporia Gazette
The Girls Scouts have a number of fun activities coming up for children of all ages.
From 6 p.m. June 10 - 3 p.m. June 11, girls ages kindergarten - grade 5 are invited to Camp Double E, 794 Road 200, for STEM Camp. Girls will have you learning how citizen scientists make observations, collect data and work with others to receive feedback on their research. The Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey is designed to help you explore your interests, gain new skills and make a difference in your communities with citizen science. Don’t worry, they didn’t leave out the games, time outside and picture taking. Earn Think Like A Citizen Scientists badge (provided).
The cost is $15.
From 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. June 24, enjoy Me and My Buddy Fishing at Council Grove City Lake.
This event is for girls ages kindergarten - grade 12. Reel your buddy in, grab a chair and pole and cast your line at Council Grove City Lake with Girl Scouts. This family event is a fishing and water safety awareness experience. The local Park and Recreation Corps of Engineers will educate Girl Scouts and their families on water safety while fishing and how to have a great outdoor experience at the beautiful Council Grove City Lake. The Game Warden will also be there to talk and teach about the local wildlife. SU83 will have poles available to use at the event. This is a catch and release event. Participants must comply with Kansas Fish & Game laws and obtain a fishing license (prior to the event) for anyone ages 16-74.
Register by June 12 for $5.
