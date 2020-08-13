The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education approved a $9,438,420 budget during its Wednesday night meeting in Americus.
The district will see a drop in its mill levy by about 1.7 mills, according to Superintendent Robert Blair. The reason for that, he said, was an increased in assessed valuation in the county.
The total estimated mill rate for 2020-21 is 38.049 mills.
There was also a 9% increase in free lunch enrollments with 105 expected. The district expected no change in the number of students on reduced meals, with 48 students on that plan.
Board President Matt Horton encouraged more families to apply for the free and reduced lunch program.
"It's a very close-knit, close to the vest kind of deal," he said. "I don't know who's on it and I think maybe the staff here at [the board office] knows who's on it and that's it."
Horton said he understands some families don't want to fill it out because they feel like they don't need the assistance or won't qualify, but said it does help the district.
"Some of our neighboring districts are pushing at 50% and that's a big kicker when you get up around that, funding-wise," he said.
Blair said the district would continue to promote the program.
Regular business
Blair said as of Wednesday, the district's actual enrollment was sitting at 329 students between elementary and high school, both for in-person and virtual classes.
The board discussed the status of reopening plans and safety procedures. Blair said the schools had plans in place for masks when 6-feet of social distancing wasn't possible.
Board Member Tammie Reed asked when the board would consider taking those guidelines away. She said it was against HIPAA regulations to take temperatures every day.
"I don't know how you can teach them [wearing masks]," she said.
Blair said he had reached out to the district's attorneys after discussions with many different people. He said since Lyon County had not opted out of Gov. Laura Kelly's Executive Order No. 20-59 — which mandates face coverings in schools — the district would be on the hook for liability if someone filed a lawsuit.
"I wasn't a big fan of masks earlier in the summer but I think I've become more of a fan of masks based on health information we're updated on," Blair said. "I think there's compelling medical evidence that distancing and masks prevents the spread of the disease — prevents the spread of any disease."
He said it was a difficult position for everyone and said he would defer to school attorneys the majority of the time. He also said he would go with the recommendation of health experts in this case.
Horton said he wasn't a fan of masks either, but he believed if masks were what were needed to keep kids in school, that was what the district needed to do.
"We will have counties around us that don't wear masks and we'll learn a lot," he said.
