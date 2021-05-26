The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education accepted new COVID-19 mitigation strategies to begin June 1 during its meeting Wednesday.
The new strategies will include continuing current mitigation strategies through the end of the school year; allowing masks to be removed during outdoor activities; removing temperature-taking and health screening questions; allowing masks to be worn indoors by choice; requiring everyone on board USD 253 transportation to wear masks at all times; maintaining cohort groups indoors with three feet of social distance between cohort members; and maintaining six feet of social distance outside of cohort groups.
The changes were made based upon recommendations made by the COVID Advisory Board and were presented by Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kelly Bolin.
The original recommendations would have required students younger than 12 to wear a mask and did not include any requirements regarding transportation.
The changes were unanimously approved and will be implemented during all USD 253 summer activities unless altered by the school board.
The board also accepted the retraction of Emporia High assistant principal/athletic director Curtis Simons’ retirement, meaning he will retain that role for the 2021-22 school year.
The assistant principal/athletic director position had been suddenly left vacant after the school board voted unanimously to rescind its preliminary contract offer to Corey Wiltz, who had been hired to replace Simons beginning in July.
President Michael Crouch took time to express appreciation for Simons’ decision to put off his retirement for another year, saying that this was another example of his history of always putting the needs of students first.
The board also:
Approved the salary packages for the 2020-21 school year. In lieu of pay raises, USD 253 employees were given one-time stipends.
Approved the transfer of ownership of 3301 West 18th Ave. to Flint Hills Technical College, excluding the eastern portion of the property that is used by Emporia High School. This approval will allow the district to begin working on a contract with the college. The board asked that any contract include a clause that if the college were to close, ownership of the property would revert back to USD 253.
