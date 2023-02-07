To learn about censorship locally, we met with Pauline Stacchini, Executive Director, Emporia Public Library (EPL) and Tonya O’Boyle, Library Media Specialist at Cameron High School in Cameron, Mo. Ms. Stacchini has ten years’ experience as Reference and Instruction Librarian, Bellevue University (Neb.); Dallas Public Library as a youth librarian, branch manager, and manager of strategic initiatives; and Austin (Texas) Public Library as a library manager.
Mrs. O’Boyle worked as a library aide in the Fort Osage School District prior to obtaining her Masters in Library and Information Science. She has served at Cameron High School since 2014. She currently serves on the Diversity Committee with the Missouri Association of School Librarians (MASL).
Our conversation with Ms. Stacchini began with her expressed concern that the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” has been presented again in the Kansas Legislature. Her reply was, “Libraries are part of the education ecosystem,” and we, as citizens, must be concerned about bills like this.
Mrs. O’Boyle also expressed concern about bills limiting access to library material. She feels that many students are more comfortable addressing their questions about issues through reading books in the library, and absent those resources, they will turn to other less reliable, and possibly more harmful sources online.
An article in the November/December issue of American Libraries, published by the American Library Association (ALA), reported 681 challenges to public, school, and university libraries between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2022. The article titled, “When It Happens to You,” quoted Megan Cusick, Assistant Director of State Advocacy in ALA’s Public Policy and Advocacy Office saying, “It’s important to know that this [book challenges] is a nationwide trend, and it’s very possible it will arrive where you are.”
To address possible censorship, EPL has a selection policy accessible on their website. “We follow the ALA ‘Freedom to Read’ statement, ‘Freedom to View Statement’ and the ALA ‘Bill of Rights,’” Stacchini said. “It’s all about freedom of access to information. We aim to select materials that meet people’s informational needs, their educational needs, and their entertainment needs. We want items that people will enjoy for pleasure as well as applied research.” The library wants to provide a diverse range of opinions.
Cameron school libraries follow guidelines published by MASL, in conjunction with the Gateway Readers list, and selections provided by the publishers, to provide access to age-appropriate material while allowing individual parents to limit their own child’s access to specific titles. Mrs. O’Boyle feels that individual parents should not be able to control access broadly.
Emporia Public Library has a procedure to follow when a complaint is registered. “Part of our selection development policy includes a reconsideration form that patrons may fill out at their discretion,” Stacchini said. “Community members who object to materials are welcome to share their concerns with library staff. Sometimes that means the person at the front desk; other times it means having a conversation with me.
“Within 30 days I will address their concerns in writing. We have a form for patrons to fill out and turn in. I will read it and may discuss it with individual selectors and visit with my team in general so that we can understand where the patron may be coming from.”
The four school library media specialists in Cameron have recently updated the district’s existing challenge policy. Mrs. O’Boyle will visit with parents challenging a book (which has not yet happened) to find out whether they had read the entire book, and then to address their concerns. She expressed her appreciation for the media attention given to attempts by some special interest groups to sanitize public school library holdings. She feels this will prevent such groups from negatively impacting students quietly without supportive parents and citizens knowing.
Ms. Stacchini related her philosophy of materials selection: “I want patrons to know that we select materials with intentionality. We purchase based on positive reviews of the material and provide resources based on life experiences. We want parents to be involved in what their children read. That’s how we get kids to read.”
Both Kansas and Missouri have multiple bills working through their respective legislatures that provide a form of “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would allow individual parents to reach into libraries to control the holdings curated by professional librarians.
One risk both librarians addressed was the idea that some parents may want to remove some books from the library because they do not want their child to be exposed to them. Ms. Stacchini understands the emotions that drive such actions, saying, “It’s my job as a librarian and as a director of this library (EPL) to hear those concerns, understand what result they want...” However, a librarian must make decisions based on the community’s needs: “Parents can be involved in what their children check out, but that’s a discussion for that family — not stipulations placed on libraries.”
We encourage a robust and open debate about our public and school libraries as long as all parties respect each other, and the rights of all patrons to access diverse holdings are protected.
Censoring library holdings, no matter how noble the perceived purpose, threatens our democracy. Knowledge is power, and there is no better repository for knowledge than our libraries.
Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher, and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
(1) comment
Thanks once again to Calvert and Grover for an informed, thoughtful discussion. This certainly rings true to me: "Censoring library holdings, no matter how noble the perceived purpose, threatens our democracy."
