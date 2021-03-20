One year ago, Emporia State abruptly changed how education looked in response to the threat presented by the ongoing novel coronavirus.
On March 4, President Allison Garrett released an email stating that she is happy to share that fall 2021 should look a lot like college did before COVID-19 changed everything.
“The [Future Planning Group] looks at a lot of different factors … We have a really broad group of people who bring a lot of different perspectives to bear when it comes to asking the question ‘what decisions need to be made, what do we think fall will look like’ and this broad group is looking at a lot of different things that are happening right now.
“The most significant items are, number one, the cases of COVID have declined significantly on a national and international level, but also here locally recently. That is an important factor in being able to say we think fall is going to be a pretty normal fall. The second big factor is the widespread availability of vaccines, and of course, we haven’t all gotten vaccines yet, but hopefully by the time we are about halfway through summer — everyone who wants a vaccine will have been able to get one — and that is another huge step forward in meaning that fall will look pretty much like a normal fall.”
As vaccines become more available throughout the county, ESU will continue to share news they hear about local clinics. Currently, Lyon County preparing for phase 3 & 4 with the focus on individuals 65 and older to receive vaccinations.
As the FPG continues to meet weekly, the group is still discussing what the phase out transitions will look like in detail. Garrett shared that it is unclear whether there will be a huge transition before the end of the spring semester. However, students will have the opportunity to gather in person after April 1 by filling out request forms for approval.
One event is for certain as long as the weather is good and COVID numbers are still low — graduation will be in person this spring. Graduate students will receive their degrees at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 and undergraduates will be recognized at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15. In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be moved to the next day.
“There will be a Friday night graduate students commencement ceremony and a Saturday morning undergraduate commencement ceremony, both of those will occur in Welch Stadium,” Garrett said. “One thing you should be aware of is we are still working through capacity with respect to Welch Stadium. We know that we have enough space on the field to have our graduates down on the field seated six feet apart. What we do not know is whether there is enough capacity in the stadium seating to have, you know, huge family groups or maybe just two or four family members. So we are still working through that.”
In an email sent out by Provost David Cordle Thursday afternoon, the capacity in Welch stadium under COVID restrictions will not be sufficient to invite Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 graduates to attend. However, there are plans in place to celebrate the entire class of 2020 alumni possibly during Homecoming in the fall.
In regard to classes, summer classes are approximately two-thirds remote anyways to accommodate students going home for the summer or completing an internship while wanting to knock a class or two out. The format of classes for the fall is still being discussed because one thing remains true — COVID-19 will still be around for a while.
“Vaccines are not 100% fool-proof and not everyone will take the vaccine,” she said. “It is possible we will have instances where particular students need to be quarantined or isolated or a faculty member might need that accommodation. So, I think it will be a lot more like a normal fall, but I also want to assure you that if there is someone who is dealing with COVID or [a] potential exposure to COVID; then, we will have precautions and try to make things safe. I think it is going to be very similar to a normal fall for the most part, that is my hope.”
Students, faculty and staff efforts have paid off so far. Garrett expressed her excitement in another step toward life returning to normal.
“I personally miss [face to face activities] tremendously,” she said. “I always love going to different student events and live theatre productions or music productions or athletic contests. I believe that, like me, campus is ready to go back to all of those things as well.”
