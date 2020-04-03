Although Friday marked the first day small businesses could apply for loans as part of the Trump administration’s $2 trillion COVID-19 relief stimulus, local banks say there is still much to iron out about the process moving forward.
“We worked late into the night last night hoping that we might be able to get on that system sometime early this morning,” Lyon County State Bank President Brad Yount said. “But instead, they sent a new application out, and by the time we got back in, they had amended that application. Our scramble this morning was getting the information off the old applications onto the new applications and sending those. So far, it’s been good, just a lot of non-stop entering. The EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) system crashed twice, so there was a real worry this would be even worse, but so far it hasn’t been.”
The current program has asked the nation’s banks to begin disbursing a total of $350 billion in forgivable loans just after midnight by recommendation of the Small Business Administration and US Treasury. Referring to the risk of the uncertainty involved in the situation, and the larger COVID-19 pandemic, Yount said he was hoping to see additional guidance from the agencies as soon as possible.
“We’re hoping for and expecting some clarification in certain areas,” Yount said. “With what they’ve done with this program, they’ve said, ‘You — the bank — can underwrite this, and we can 100 percent guarantee it.’ We’ve gotten no real guidance or clarification on how they want that underwritten, though. Different banks underwrite different ways, and what no bank wants to do is take a chance of putting loans on and then being second-guessed down the road if the loan doesn’t perform. The SBA then says, ‘Well, you didn’t calculate that correctly, so we’re not going to honor the guarantee,’ and we obviously don’t want that to happen. Right now, we’re just being super cautious to make sure we’re processing them exactly the way the SBA would want them to be. That’s difficult, because we just haven’t been given much direction.”
Despite the increased workload and complications behind the rollout, Yount said he approved of the idea behind the government's decision on the matter and that he looked forward to supporting members of the local community.
“Right now, the push is to get money in the hands of these small businesses that are struggling,” Yount said. “Everyone’s got friends or neighbors out there that lost some if not all of their livelihoods, and we’ve got to get them relief so they can have some peace of mind that they’ll be able to reopen.
The rush of business was also felt at ESB Financial, which had additional loan programs to offer its clients as well.
"ESB Financial has been working day and night to accept the applications for the SBA paycheck protection program coming into the bank," wrote ESB Financial Vice President of Marketing Karen Sommers in a Friday afternoon press release. "Because of the overwhelming volume of requests we are accepting applications from our current clients first. The last day to apply for the loans is June 30 or until funds have been exhausted."
In order to combat the damaging financial effects of COVID-19 on area customers, ESB Financial recently announced it will be offering deferral of consumer, residential and mortgage loans.
The deferrals include all payments and interest on a loan over the next 90 days, an amount which can then be paid off with the full loan when the situation permits. For now, ESB Financial staff encourages those interested in the program to contact their loan officers and be sure to discuss deferral options or any additional concerns before continuing the process, as deferral details will depend on the specifics of the loan. Individuals looking to contact loan officers or personal bankers can reach ESB’s Emporia location at 342-3454.
“We’re reaching out to our clients to talk about it ourselves, but if they would like to reach out and talk to us for more information, we certainly encourage that,” ESB Financial President Jim Wayman said. “They’ll have to go through loan officers to make arrangements.
“It’s about giving our clients some breathing room.”
Wayman said his decision to defer loans was simply based on what would be best for the community. Having developed personal relationships with many clients over the years, Wayman wants ESB and its services to serve as a point of normalcy for those in town, not an additional item to worry about in uncertain times.
“We know that people are hurting out there because of what’s going on with COVID-19,” Wayman said. “We’ve been developing relationships with a lot of clients over the years, and we want to keep doing that — especially now. We’re part of this community. We live shoulder-to-shoulder with everybody else in town — well, at least six feet a part during these times — so it’s just about trying to figure out what is available and what will work best for everyone moving forward. We’re still figuring it out ourselves, but we can help others figure out a way forward, too.”
