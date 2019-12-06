Reed Slayden had one rather simple goal for Thursday’s season-opening swim and dive meet at Emporia High — qualify for state.
The Spartan senior did just that, winning the diving portion of the meet, scoring a 279.45, qualifying him for the 5A State Competition in February.
“My dives were very clean today,” Slayden said. “I’m kind of surprised because it’s super-early in the season. I just threw out my main dives that are from each category.”
His performance was the highlight for the Spartans, who also got a pair of consideration times in their first meet of the year.
Fellow senior Andrew Wendling had the next best individual performance, placing fifth in the 50-meter freestyle, recording a time of 24.64, good enough for a consideration time. Wendling also led off the 200-meter freestyle relay, along with Cal Kohlmeier, Max Piper and Mason Harmon. that placed second with a consideration time of 1:44.78.
Piper also placed eighth in the 200-freestyle and third in the 100-freestyle. Harmon was fifth in the 200-individual medley and seventh in the 500-freestyle.
Kohlmeier placed 14th in the 50-freestyle and the 400-freestyle relay quartet placed fourth as well.
EHS will next swim on December 13 at Blue Valley Southwest.
Until that point, a plethora of new swimmers will continue to work in practice and Slayden will continue to improve on his own style.
“I still need to work on a few things,” he said. “I think my average score on each dive was probably 7-and-a-half, which is pretty good, but I can still improve.”
