Wanda S. Keith of Kansas City, Kansas and formerly of Emporia died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. She was 65.
Wanda was born on February 26, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Gerald F. Verlin and Patricia A. Garland Matern. She married David Keith on August 30, 1977 in Shawnee, Kansas. He died in May of 1997 in McPherson, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: sisters, Cindy Rose of Kansas City, Kansas and Kathy “Katie” Laatikainen of Forest Hills, New York; niece, Krystal Denham; nephews, Ryan Bly and Kai Laatikainen; great-nephews, Dominic Burns, Hudson Boggs, and Beckett Boggs.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Wanda worked for Hetlinger Developmental Services in Emporia as an Assembler for 15 years before retiring in 2020.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with burial following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartford, Kansas. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial contributions to Hetlinger Developmental Services can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
