Saturday and Sunday marked a couple of competition for area golfers as the Emporia Municipal Golf Course and Emporia Country Club greens played host to the men’s and women’s City Championships.
The men’s competition — which consisted of three flights as well as separate youth and senior divisions — named six winners at the Municipal Golf Course Sunday while the women’s competition named three of its own at the Emporia Country Club.
