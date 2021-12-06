Jena Dunham has been promoted to role of behavioral health director at the Flint Hills Community Health Center following the retirement of Dr. Dilip Patel. The announcement was made Monday.
Dunham joined the center as a psychiatric nurse practitioner last year.
According to a written release, Dunham "brings extensive experience in psychiatric mental health to her position and proven herself to be a tremendous leader in her time at Flint Hills Community Health Center."
She will continue to provide psychiatric services to both Emporia and Eureka.
Dunham is working towards a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Missouri Kansas City. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Fort Hays State University in Hays. In addition, she is a Technical Sergeant in the United States Air Force Reserves.
“I enjoy practicing at a patient centered medical home where the focus is on the patient, their family, and the management of their illness,” Dunham said. “I believe in an integrated health approach which focuses on the whole person. I believe that Flint Hills Community Health Center is in a unique position to offer that to the patients we serve.”
Dunham was raised in Olathe and enjoys raising and showing rabbits, kayaking, hiking, camping and volunteering with Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS-USA), which inspires students worldwide to pursue interests and careers in STEAM through communications opportunities with the International Space Station crew. She loves volunteering and serving her community in a way that improves the lives of others.
To schedule an appointment with Dunham, call 620-342-4864 and ask for behavioral health. She will be seeing patients at both FHCHC locations, in Emporia and Eureka. For more information, visit flinthillshealth.org.
Flint Hills Community Health Center is a nonprofit organization that offers medical, dental and psychiatry services on a sliding-fee scale and serves residents with and without insurance. The health center works to promote the health and well-being of the entire community and provides community health services through a contract with Lyon County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.