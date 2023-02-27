Leonard J. McKee, 77, died February 22, 2023, at home in Lenexa. He was born December 4, 1945, in Elizabeth, NJ, to Dr. Leo F. and Lillian (Leonard) McKee. Leonard graduated from Chase County High School and attended Emporia State University. He was a brakeman and conductor for BNSF for 41 years before he retired. Leonard was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Strong City. Leonard proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting items and reading.
On January 21, 1967, he married Terri Roberts at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Strong City. They shared 56 years of marriage.
Leonard is survived by wife, Terri of the home; daughters, Lenae (McKee) Cammisano of Raymore, MO, Leah McKee of Shawnee; grandchildren, Carli Cammisano, Giana Cammisano, Will Cammisano and Dylan Tilley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Strong City. Burial followed in St. Anthony Cemetery with military honors being conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
