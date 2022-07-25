Joseph Michael Gerleman, 73, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home in rural Reading.
He was born April 28, 1949 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Joseph and Lila Love Gerleman. Mike attended Ruskin High School in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated with the Class of 1967.
Mike married Patricia Dello Russo on April 24, 1968. They would have two sons, Shawn and Robert. They were later divorced. Mike later married Susie Duryee.
Mike entered the United States Navy on July 15, 1969 and proudly served until receiving a honorable discharge on April 1, 1971. He played baseball while in the Navy and began training as a meat cutter.
After returning home from the Navy he attended Emporia State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1975.
Mike began working in a local meat market and would eventually begin a career with IBP in1976. During his time with IBP he honed his leadership skills while working at the different plants in Finney County, Kansas, Lexington, Nebraska and Pasco, Washington. Upon the merger of IBP and Tyson Foods, his career led him to management positions in Denison & Council Bluffs, IA, Goodlettsville, TN and Sherman, Texas. Mike took great pride in mentoring his team members and watching as they evolved into leadership roles of their own. Mike retired on January 1, 2015 after over 38 years of service and returned to Emporia.
Mike’s retirement would be short lived as he began a five year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He never lost sight of his friends and family that were there to support him and remained an avid KC Royals and Chiefs fan. His many hobbies included a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing and baseball.
In 1991 Mike met Karen Davisson. They would become the best of friends and were joined in marriage on July 3, 2004 in Glenwood.
Mike will live on in the hearts and memories of his devoted wife, Karen of their home; sons, Shawn Gerleman and his wife Melissa of Emporia and Robert Gerleman of Dallas, Texas; step daughters, Summer Owens and her partner Tina Cooper of Wichita, Christina Davisson and husband Duane Chapman of Lawrence and Meighan Davisson and husband Matt Obrakta of Lawrence; sisters, Edie Zuperku and husband Jim of Wichita, Alicia Stout and husband Dave of Emporia; a younger brother, Marty Gerleman and his wife Julie of Americus; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and countless work associates and dear friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. The rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Monday evening at the church. Burial will follow services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Olpe. Memorial contributions may be made to the Didde Catholic Campus Center and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
