Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Investigative case, 900 Merchant St., 10:48 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Fifth Ave. and Sherman St., 3:09 p.m.
Animal complaint, 1100 Topeka St., 4:43 p.m.
Crime and location redacted, 4:46 p.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 4:05 p.m.
Locate attempt, 2600 W. 18th Ave., 5:14 p.m.
Crime and location redacted, 6:38 p.m.
Animal at large, 100 Hatcher St., 10 43 p.m.
Saturday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:45 am.
Traffic stop, 1400 E. Sixth Ave, 4:23 p.m.
Communications offense, 300 Exchange St., 6:34 p.m.
Sunday
Crime and location redacted, 1:07 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Agency assist - warrant, 1000 KTA, 10:47 a.m.
Lost property, location redacted, 2:42 p.m.
Outside agency - warrant, Road 123 and Road W, 4:34 p.m.
Motorist assist, Road J and Road 210, 10:44 p.m.
Saturday
Crime redacted, 400 Mechanic St., 10:54 pm.
Sunday
Rape, 4200 W. Highway 50, 3:41 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Criminal damage, 1600 Rural St., 9:48 a.m.
Saturday
Fuel theft, 3100 W. Highway 50, 4:24 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 700 E. Ninth Ave., 7:54 a.m.
Shoplifting, 1600 Industrial Rd., 5:27 pm.
Sheriff
Saturday
Theft, 400 Mechanic St., 10:22 a.m.
Criminal damage, 1700 Road E5, 11:08 a.m.
Sunday
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
