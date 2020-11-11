With COVID cases steadily on the rise putting a strain on district staff, the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education started discussions on what it would look like to transition students to hybrid or remote learning environments, Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Robert Blair said he had a Zoom meeting with district principals Tuesday morning to check on staffing and, as of that morning, there were six staff on quarantine between the two buildings.
“We are very stretched on covering everyone,” he said. “I know at the high school and also at the elementary, they have been trying to cover classrooms with teacher aides and anyone else they can to get those classes covered, because we have a shortage of substitute teachers in this district. This district is getting close to a tipping point to not having a enough staff to cover.”
Blair said it was not longer a matter of “if” it would happen, but a matter of “when.”
“As of today we’re close to that tipping point,” he said. “If the current trend continues, we may be closer to that tipping point sooner rather than later.”
Blair said he was concerned about the level of stress on his staff, who were doing more than they had ever done before, under circumstances they had never dreamed they would be be working under.
USD 251’s goal since the beginning of the school year has been to keep students in school for in-person classes for as long as possible. The district has employed the use of masks and social distancing in order to make that possible. For the most part, social distancing has been working well — apart from transportation.
Because the district does not have enough bus drivers, students cannot social distance on bus rides. That means the bulk of student quarantines have been transportation-related.
During the week of Nov. 2- 5, the district had 23 new students in quarantine, two new COVID-19 positive students, four new staff in quarantine and one additional staff member test positive.
“You draw a 6-foot circle around that student who tests positive and everyone within that 6-foot circle has to quarantine for 14 days,” Blair said.
Board Member Gary Heine said if the district made the decision to go remote, at the minimum, they would need to make the commitment through the new year. That would be the least stressful on parents, he said, and be the best route to take with upcoming holiday break schedules.
Board President Matt Horton said he would agree with Heine — if student and staff positives were the issue. Because the majority of the issue seems to be close contacts, he wasn’t sure if that was the answer.
“To me, I agree with Gary, if we had kids and staff sick,” he said.
Horton suggested a two day “remote trial” prior to Thanksgiving break, where all students would go fully remote before the Thanksgiving holiday. Other board members agreed that sounded like a good plan.
“To me, planning something like that now, would give parents time to figure stuff out,” Horton said.
Blair told board members that, in light of the Lyon County Public Health’s announcement that it was no longer able to conduct contact tracing for COVID-positive patients due to the number of cases coming in each day, that the district would continue to provide its own contact tracing at this time. The health department will continue to issue the official quarantine letter which will then be distributed along with the district’s letter to the student’s family.
In other business, Heine suggested adding another meeting each month to allow the board to have more discussion on important topics. Heine said the district used to meet more often than once each month, and he felt it was important to have more discussions.
Horton said the extra meeting would likely be more than a work session for board members than anything else, which Heine said he understood.
No decisions were made, but Heine suggested getting special meetings scheduled now for future discussions on COVID schedule changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.