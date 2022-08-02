More than 4,300 Lyon County voters oppose a proposed constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights, according to the latest count.
As of 8:42 p.m., 4,369 votes opposing the amendment have been counted and 2,610 voters support the amendment.
The amendment — popularly referred to as the Value Them Both amendment — concerns whether to remove abortion rights protections from the Kansas State Constitution. If the measure passes, it could pave the way for state lawmakers to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even to pursue a ban. A "no" vote against the amendment would keep abortion protected across the state.
As of 8:42 p.m., 206,740 oppose the amendment and 105,902 support it across the state.
Lyon County
Attorney General of Kansas
Democratic Party
Chris Mann:1633
Republican Party
Kris Kobach: 1278
Tony Mattivi: 515
Kellie Warren:1421
Congress
U.S. House District 2
Democratic Party
Patrick Schmidt: 1528
Republican Party
Jacob LaTurner (incumbent): 2681
U.S. Senate
Democratic Party
Mike Andra: 118
Paul Buskirk: 217
Mark R. Holland: 663
Robert Klingenberg: 165
Michael Soetaert: 269
Patrick Wiesner: 216
Republican Party
Jerry Moran (Incumbent): 2641
Joan Farr: 632
Governor of Kansas
Democratic Party
Laura Kelly and David Toland (Incumbent): 1919
Richard Karnowski and Barry Franco: 112
Republican Party
Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer: 2299
Arlyn Briggs and Lance Berland: 840
Kansas Secretary of State
Democratic Party
Jeanna Repass:1598
Republican Party
Scott Schwab (incumbent): 1579
Mike Brown: 1378
Kansas Treasurer
Democratic Party
Lynn Rogers (incumbent):1647
Republican Party
Steven C. Johnson:1630
Caryn Tyson:1285
Commissioners of Insurance
Democratic Party
Kiel Corkran:1570
Republican Party
Vicki Schmidt (incumbent): 2853
Kansas House of Representatives District 13
Republican Party
Joe Newland (Incumbent):187
Kansas House of Representatives District 60
Democratic Party
Mic McGuire: 1198
Republican Party
Mark Schreiber (incumbent): 1641
Kansas House of Representatives District 76
Democratic Party
Chuck Torres: 387
Republican Party
Robert Harmon: 439
Eric Smith (Incumbent): 678
County officials
County Commissioner District 1
Democratic Party
Gregg Stair: 637
Republican Party
Ken Duft: 873
Reading Benefit Fire District 1
Republican Party
Chris Keith
Kevin Sorensen
Township Clerks
Agnes City: Kathy Jo Jackson (Rep) - 101
Precinct Committeeman/woman
Precinct Committeeman/woman
Precinct 1:
James Bordonaro (Dem) - 114
Daryn Bontrager (Rep) - 54
Marc Goodman (Rep) - 57
Leslie Lloyd (Rep) - 72
Robbie Ruehlen (Rep) - 30
Precinct 2
Precinct 3:
Jon Vopat (Rep) - 82
Tammy Vopat (Rep) - 82
Precinct 4:
Stanley Fowler (Dem) - 106
John Lopez (Rep) - 55
Daniel L. Evans (Rep) - 38
Victoria A. Lopez (Rep) - 63
Barbara M. Evans (Rep) - 31
Precinct 5
Precinct 6:
Roy Scott Thomas (Rep) - 7
Scott Cronk (Rep) - 6
Carolyn Satterfield (Rep) - 12
Precinct 7
Precinct 8:
Russell R. Lawson (Rep) - 31
Daniel Ray Butler (Rep) - 26
Becky Wheeler (Rep) - 38
Nancy A. Lawson (Rep) - 24
Greg Stair (Dem) -
Precinct 9:
Jeffrey A. Kitselman (Rep) - 34
Chester Morris (Rep) - 40
Vanda Stephens (Rep) - 68
Precinct 10:
Brian R. Lawson (Rep) - 64
Luke E. Thompson (Rep) - 41
Tarin Wigton (Rep) - 96
Precinct 11:
Larry Ellis (Rep) - 14
Harry Roget Goza (Rep) - 12
Marilyn Ellis (Rep) - 14
Jona L. Goza (Rep) - 11
Precinct 12:
Victoria R. Smith (Rep) - 19
Precinct 13:
Chad Mercer (Rep) - 30
Pamela Purdum (Rep) - 17
Brenda l. Ryno (Rep) - 14
Precinct 14:
Ken Theel (Rep) - 50
Janie Theel (Rep) - 47
Precinct 15:
Kevin T. McDonald (Rep) - 65
Nik Roth (Rep) - 40
Adelheid McDonald (Rep) - 88
Precinct 16:
John D. Schaefer (Rep) - 123
Carol J. Schaefer
Precinct 17
Precinct 18:
Bill Markham (Rep) - 78
Marvin W. Potter (Rep) - 62
Linda Markham (Rep) - 76
Jamie S. Potter (Rep) - 69
Precinct 19
Precinct 20:
Brian Willhite (Rep) - 47
Harley Heskett (Rep) - 25
Lisa M. Brittain (Rep) - 55
Viola L. Heskett (Rep) - 21
Precinct 21:
Brian Keith (Rep) - 50
Thomas Cushing (Rep) - 55
Lisa Keith (Rep) - 55
Angel Cushing (Rep) - 50
Precinct 22:
Phil Mott (Rep) - 56
Donna Lyn Uhl (Rep) - 53
Precinct 23:
Ken Reed (Rep) - 67
Tammie Reed (Rep) - 68
Precinct 24:
William (Bill) Leffler (Rep) - 225
Lynn McAllister (Rep) - 75
Cynthia Ann Leffler (Rep) - 192
Melissa McAllister (Rep) - 105
Precinct 25:
Carl E. Antes (Rep) - 198
Lillian A. Spellman (Rep) - 195
Precinct 26:
Rodney H. Symmonds (Rep) - 103
Lois Symmonds (Rep) - 103
Precinct 27:
Brandon Rains (Rep) - 13
Lana Rains (Rep) - 13
Precinct 28:
Kenneth L. Bazil (Rep) - 76
Mark Robertson (Rep) - 53
Gayla R. Bazil (Rep) - 68
Jennifer Robertson (Rep) - 64
Precinct 29
Precinct 30:
Timothy J. Jones (Rep) - 28
Amie Jackson (Rep) - 31
Precinct 31:
Charles Steffes (Rep) - 161
Peggy Mast (Rep) - 152
Precinct 32:
Richard L. Rees (Rep) - 124
Emily Darbyshire (Rep) - 123
Sarah A Rees (Rep) - 23
Precinct 33:
Precinct 34:
Precinct 35:
Larry W. Finley (Rep) - 13
Dawn Quarles (Rep) - 12
Precinct 36:
Precinct 37:
Constitutional Amendment
Yes: 2610
No: 4369
Chase County
County Commission District 1
Democratic Party
Theresa M. VanAckerson 57
Republican Party
Alan L. Phipps 145
Rick Robinson 146
