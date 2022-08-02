IMG_2331.jpg

A "Vote Here" sign waves outside of the First Christian Church in Emporia Tuesday morning. 

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

More than 4,300 Lyon County voters oppose a proposed constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights, according to the latest count. 

As of 8:42 p.m., 4,369 votes opposing the amendment have been counted and 2,610 voters support the amendment. 

The amendment — popularly referred to as the Value Them Both amendment — concerns whether to remove abortion rights protections from the Kansas State Constitution. If the measure passes, it could pave the way for state lawmakers to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even to pursue a ban. A "no" vote against the amendment would keep abortion protected across the state. 

As of 8:42 p.m., 206,740 oppose the amendment and 105,902 support it across the state. 

Lyon County 

Attorney General of Kansas

Democratic Party

Chris Mann:1633

Republican Party

Kris Kobach: 1278

Tony Mattivi: 515

Kellie Warren:1421

Congress

U.S. House District 2

Democratic Party

Patrick Schmidt: 1528

Republican Party

Jacob LaTurner (incumbent): 2681

U.S. Senate

Democratic Party

Mike Andra: 118

Paul Buskirk: 217

Mark R. Holland: 663

Robert Klingenberg: 165

Michael Soetaert: 269

Patrick Wiesner: 216

Republican Party

Jerry Moran (Incumbent): 2641

Joan Farr: 632

Governor of Kansas

Democratic Party

Laura Kelly and David Toland (Incumbent): 1919

Richard Karnowski and Barry Franco: 112

Republican Party

Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer: 2299

Arlyn Briggs and Lance Berland: 840

Kansas Secretary of State

Democratic Party

Jeanna Repass:1598

Republican Party

Scott Schwab (incumbent): 1579

Mike Brown: 1378

Kansas Treasurer

Democratic Party

Lynn Rogers (incumbent):1647

Republican Party

Steven C. Johnson:1630

Caryn Tyson:1285

Commissioners of Insurance

Democratic Party

Kiel Corkran:1570

Republican Party

Vicki Schmidt (incumbent): 2853

Kansas House of Representatives District 13

Republican Party

Joe Newland (Incumbent):187

Kansas House of Representatives District 60

Democratic Party

Mic McGuire: 1198

Republican Party

Mark Schreiber (incumbent): 1641

Kansas House of Representatives District 76

Democratic Party

Chuck Torres: 387

Republican Party

Robert Harmon: 439

Eric Smith (Incumbent): 678

County officials

County Commissioner District 1

Democratic Party

Gregg Stair: 637

Republican Party

Ken Duft: 873

Reading Benefit Fire District 1

Republican Party

Chris Keith

Kevin Sorensen

Township Clerks

Agnes City: Kathy Jo Jackson (Rep) - 101

Precinct Committeeman/woman

Precinct Committeeman/woman

Precinct 1:

James Bordonaro (Dem) - 114

Daryn Bontrager (Rep) - 54

Marc Goodman (Rep) - 57

Leslie Lloyd (Rep) - 72

Robbie Ruehlen (Rep) - 30

Precinct 2

Precinct 3:

Jon Vopat (Rep) - 82

Tammy Vopat (Rep) - 82

Precinct 4:

Stanley Fowler (Dem) - 106

John Lopez (Rep) - 55

Daniel L. Evans (Rep) - 38

Victoria A. Lopez (Rep) - 63

Barbara M. Evans (Rep) - 31

Precinct 5

Precinct 6:

Roy Scott Thomas (Rep) - 7

Scott Cronk (Rep) - 6

Carolyn Satterfield (Rep) - 12

Precinct 7

Precinct 8:

Russell R. Lawson (Rep) - 31

Daniel Ray Butler (Rep) - 26

Becky Wheeler (Rep) - 38

Nancy A. Lawson (Rep) - 24

Greg Stair (Dem) -

Precinct 9:

Jeffrey A. Kitselman (Rep) - 34

Chester Morris (Rep) - 40

Vanda Stephens (Rep) - 68

Precinct 10:

Brian R. Lawson (Rep) - 64

Luke E. Thompson (Rep) - 41

Tarin Wigton (Rep) - 96

Precinct 11:

Larry Ellis (Rep) - 14

Harry Roget Goza (Rep) - 12

Marilyn Ellis (Rep) - 14

Jona L. Goza (Rep) - 11

Precinct 12:

Victoria R. Smith (Rep) - 19

Precinct 13:

Chad Mercer (Rep) - 30

Pamela Purdum (Rep) - 17

Brenda l. Ryno (Rep) - 14

Precinct 14:

Ken Theel (Rep) - 50

Janie Theel (Rep) - 47

Precinct 15:

Kevin T. McDonald (Rep) - 65

Nik Roth (Rep) - 40

Adelheid McDonald (Rep) - 88

Precinct 16:

John D. Schaefer (Rep) - 123

Carol J. Schaefer

Precinct 17

Precinct 18:

Bill Markham (Rep) - 78

Marvin W. Potter (Rep) - 62

Linda Markham (Rep) - 76

Jamie S. Potter (Rep) - 69

Precinct 19

Precinct 20:

Brian Willhite (Rep) - 47

Harley Heskett (Rep) - 25

Lisa M. Brittain (Rep) - 55

Viola L. Heskett (Rep) - 21

Precinct 21:

Brian Keith (Rep) - 50

Thomas Cushing (Rep) - 55

Lisa Keith (Rep) - 55

Angel Cushing (Rep) - 50

Precinct 22:

Phil Mott (Rep) - 56

Donna Lyn Uhl (Rep) - 53

Precinct 23:

Ken Reed (Rep) - 67

Tammie Reed (Rep) - 68

Precinct 24:

William (Bill) Leffler (Rep) - 225

Lynn McAllister (Rep) - 75

Cynthia Ann Leffler (Rep) - 192

Melissa McAllister (Rep) - 105

Precinct 25:

Carl E. Antes (Rep) - 198

Lillian A. Spellman (Rep) - 195

Precinct 26:

Rodney H. Symmonds (Rep) - 103

Lois Symmonds (Rep) - 103

Precinct 27:

Brandon Rains (Rep) - 13

Lana Rains (Rep) - 13

Precinct 28:

Kenneth L. Bazil (Rep) - 76

Mark Robertson (Rep) - 53

Gayla R. Bazil (Rep) - 68

Jennifer Robertson (Rep) - 64

Precinct 29

Precinct 30:

Timothy J. Jones (Rep) - 28

Amie Jackson (Rep) - 31

Precinct 31:

Charles Steffes (Rep) - 161

Peggy Mast (Rep) - 152

Precinct 32:

Richard L. Rees (Rep) - 124

Emily Darbyshire (Rep) - 123

Sarah A Rees (Rep) - 23

Precinct 33:

Precinct 34:

Precinct 35:

Larry W. Finley (Rep) - 13

Dawn Quarles (Rep) - 12

Precinct 36:

Precinct 37:

Constitutional Amendment

Yes: 2610

No: 4369

Chase County

County Commission District 1

Democratic Party

Theresa M. VanAckerson 57

Republican Party

Alan L. Phipps 145

Rick Robinson 146

Correction

This story has been corrected to fix vote numbers. 